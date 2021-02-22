Blair William & Co. IL Sells 103,438 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 898,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103,438 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 2.19% of Kornit Digital worth $80,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRNT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 27.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 64.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 13,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $950,000.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on KRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Kornit Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

KRNT stock traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $122.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,809. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -746.31 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.35. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $22.17 and a 52-week high of $125.00.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.