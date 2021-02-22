Blair William & Co. IL Sells 66,577 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,758,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,577 shares during the quarter. DocuSign makes up 1.4% of Blair William & Co. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.94% of DocuSign worth $390,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOCU. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 18,498.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,416,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,625 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 225.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,560,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,552 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 4,419.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 752,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,892,000 after purchasing an additional 735,504 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,187,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,274,000 after purchasing an additional 680,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 283.5% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 749,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,718,000 after purchasing an additional 554,174 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOCU traded down $19.02 on Monday, reaching $246.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,978. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.88 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of -207.93 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.70 and a 200-day moving average of $226.02.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.05.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total value of $1,294,250.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 89,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,217,809.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 401,983 shares of company stock worth $92,923,362 in the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

