Blair William & Co. IL Sells 9,955 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 776,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,955 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 2.12% of Goosehead Insurance worth $96,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $5,065,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $4,058,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,031,000 after buying an additional 101,485 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.89, for a total transaction of $2,646,498.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,981,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,450,904.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Colby 2014 Family Trust sold 14,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $1,688,089.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 671,732 shares in the company, valued at $80,782,490.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,979 shares of company stock worth $25,203,753 over the last ninety days. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock traded down $3.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $170.62. 3,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,103. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 379.46 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.46. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $37.26 and a 12 month high of $174.79.

Several equities analysts have commented on GSHD shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

