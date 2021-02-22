Blair William & Co. IL Trims Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,491 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.34% of TransDigm Group worth $115,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,430,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,737,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $598.76. 6,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,118. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $586.83 and its 200-day moving average is $542.25. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $200.06 and a 12 month high of $644.83. The stock has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.02, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.14, for a total value of $11,942,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.72, for a total value of $727,420.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,876.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,486 shares of company stock valued at $56,210,029 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Bank of America lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $484.00 to $668.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $560.00 to $710.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.06.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

