BLAST (BLAST) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $36.00

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 53.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last seven days, BLAST has traded down 45.4% against the US dollar. One BLAST token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. BLAST has a market cap of $25,615.95 and $36.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006910 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00007626 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000108 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000020 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000230 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded down 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,597,956 tokens. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

