Block-Logic (BLTG) Price Reaches $0.0333 on Top Exchanges

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One Block-Logic token can now be bought for $0.0333 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Block-Logic has a market cap of $763,544.79 and approximately $350.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000103 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 39.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000181 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 127.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About Block-Logic

Block-Logic (BLTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 tokens. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

Block-Logic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

