Blockpass One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6,388.00 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last week, Blockpass has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockpass token can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Blockpass has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $6,388.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00058073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 59.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.48 or 0.00749810 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00040477 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00024774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006176 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00061907 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00038501 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,375.35 or 0.04381704 BTC.

Blockpass Token Profile

PASS is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Blockpass Token Trading

Blockpass can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

