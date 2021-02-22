Blockstack Reaches Market Cap of $358.50 Million (STX)

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 22nd. Blockstack has a total market capitalization of $358.50 million and $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockstack coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Blockstack has traded down 11.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blockstack Coin Profile

Blockstack is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. The official website for Blockstack is blockstack.org . The official message board for Blockstack is blog.blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockstack is a full-stack decentralized computing network that enables a new generation of applications where developers and users can interact fairly and securely. Blockstack uses blockchain technology to build protocols and developer tools designed to enable a fair and open Internet that returns digital rights to developers and consumers. Led by some of the world’s foremost experts on distributed systems, Blockstack allows users to own their own data that they can take with them from app to app in the ecosystem, along with their Blockstack ID that eliminates the need for password-based logins. “

Blockstack Coin Trading

Blockstack can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockstack directly using US dollars.

