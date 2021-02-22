BlockStamp Price Up 7.2% Over Last Week (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded up 19.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. BlockStamp has a total market capitalization of $3.26 million and approximately $6.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlockStamp coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006930 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001887 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00007515 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000109 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000020 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000232 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BlockStamp Profile

BlockStamp (CRYPTO:BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 34,250,170 coins and its circulating supply is 26,707,204 coins. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockStamp is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algortihm. “

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

