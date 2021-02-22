Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Blucora in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Blucora’s FY2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ BCOR opened at $16.18 on Monday. Blucora has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.92.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. Blucora had a negative net margin of 36.67% and a positive return on equity of 11.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Blucora by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 792,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,615,000 after buying an additional 142,676 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blucora by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 27,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 11,839 shares during the last quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blucora during the 4th quarter valued at $10,222,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Blucora during the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Blucora by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

