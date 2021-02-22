Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) – William Blair issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Blucora in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the year.

BCOR has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of BCOR opened at $16.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.92. Blucora has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The stock has a market cap of $777.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Blucora by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blucora by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Blucora by 183.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blucora by 8.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Blucora by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

