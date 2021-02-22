bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $26.01

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.01 and last traded at $26.25, with a volume of 49930 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.68.

BLUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $118.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day moving average is $50.74.

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,396 shares of company stock worth $178,798 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

