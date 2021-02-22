Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($2.02) Per Share

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.02) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

BPMC has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $118.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.20.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $100.31 on Monday. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $125.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.18.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%.

In related news, Director George Demetri sold 758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.15, for a total value of $85,009.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,478.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. sold 10,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total transaction of $1,285,298.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,973.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,576 shares of company stock worth $2,652,123. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,830,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,223,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,577,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,056,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $567,048,000 after purchasing an additional 268,893 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,366,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,149,000 after purchasing an additional 251,884 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

