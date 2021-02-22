Blume Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 262,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,351 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser makes up 3.8% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $8,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,733,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,768,152,000 after purchasing an additional 854,081 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,796 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,596,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 521,040 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,872,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,370,000 after purchasing an additional 731,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 12.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,534,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,800,000 after purchasing an additional 403,641 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WY. TheStreet raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of WY traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $35.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,392,210. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $35.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 85.34 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.38 and a 200-day moving average of $30.51.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.