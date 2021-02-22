Blume Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 2.2% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,081,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,559,314,000 after purchasing an additional 132,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,053,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,030,150,000 after buying an additional 370,673 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,623,767,000 after buying an additional 1,392,213 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,580,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $944,103,000 after buying an additional 110,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,064,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $808,057,000 after buying an additional 90,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $316.46. The stock had a trading volume of 79,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,443. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $316.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $108.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $290.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

In related news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $449.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.77.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

