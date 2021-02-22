Blume Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Blume Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,110 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises about 1.5% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 11,646 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,663,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $200,229,000 after buying an additional 100,881 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.9% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 98,869 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.61.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $1,186,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,707.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $392,120.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 301,918 shares in the company, valued at $23,748,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,566 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,357. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $2.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.91. The stock had a trading volume of 354,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,065,484. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $91.49. The company has a market capitalization of $99.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.05 and its 200 day moving average is $61.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.