Blume Capital Management Inc. Has $3.15 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Blume Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,362 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.3% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 36,792 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,061,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

COST traded down $5.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $349.40. The stock had a trading volume of 44,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,558. The stock has a market cap of $154.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $393.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $361.15 and a 200-day moving average of $361.58.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.08.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $377.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

