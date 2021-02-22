Blume Capital Management Inc. Sells 14,504 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Blume Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,504 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 229.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,933. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $50.78 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.38 and a 200 day moving average of $51.44.

