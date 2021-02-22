Blume Capital Management Inc. Sells 43,959 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Blume Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,959 shares during the quarter. ViacomCBS comprises 2.0% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 16,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 24,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

NASDAQ:VIAC traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.55. The stock had a trading volume of 214,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,303,398. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

VIAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barrington Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.82.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.