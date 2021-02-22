Blume Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,551 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Blume Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,134 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 5,551 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up about 4.2% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in FedEx by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 105,581 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,411,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in FedEx by 1,156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,409 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after buying an additional 39,033 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $256.59. 29,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,580,635. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $305.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.67 and a 200-day moving average of $254.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. FedEx’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

