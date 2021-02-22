BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:ZDV)

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of ZDV traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$17.01. 33,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,795. BMO Canadian Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$10.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.79.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Canadian Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.