BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (ZRE.TO) (TSE:ZRE) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (ZRE.TO) (TSE:ZRE) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of ZRE stock traded up C$0.07 on Monday, reaching C$22.18. 45,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,188. BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF has a 12-month low of C$14.43 and a 12-month high of C$27.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.93.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (ZRE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (ZRE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.