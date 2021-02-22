BMO US Put Write ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:ZPW)

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th.

ZPW remained flat at $C$15.13 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.17. BMO US Put Write ETF has a twelve month low of C$12.65 and a twelve month high of C$16.26.

