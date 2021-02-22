BNK Petroleum Inc. (BKX.TO) (TSE:BKX) Trading 1,200% Higher

BNK Petroleum Inc. (BKX.TO) (TSE:BKX)’s stock price traded up 1,200% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 74,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.21, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$151.40 million and a P/E ratio of -2.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.12.

BNK Petroleum Inc. (BKX.TO) Company Profile (TSE:BKX)

BNK Petroleum Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas. The company produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds an interest in approximately 17,391 net acres of shale oil acreage in the Caney/Upper Sycamore formations of the Tishomingo Field, Oklahoma.

