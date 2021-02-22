Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.05

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bodycote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including powdermet technology, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting.

