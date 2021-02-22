BOLT Market Cap Hits $6.85 Million (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 22nd. BOLT has a total market capitalization of $6.85 million and $409,383.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BOLT has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One BOLT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BOLT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00055684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 54.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.19 or 0.00746069 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00039204 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00023299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00058723 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00037629 BTC.

BOLT Coin Profile

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global . The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

Buying and Selling BOLT

BOLT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.