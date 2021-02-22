BOMB (BOMB) Price Reaches $0.42

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. BOMB has a total market cap of $385,793.01 and $190,590.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BOMB has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000813 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $52,077.69 or 1.00082598 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00041061 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006898 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.83 or 0.00134208 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000208 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003537 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 912,870 coins and its circulating supply is 912,082 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

BOMB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.