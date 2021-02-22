Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given New $2,430.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $2,170.00 to $2,430.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BKNG. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,120.00 to $2,480.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,981.03.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,293.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,129.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,939.92. The stock has a market cap of $93.91 billion, a PE ratio of 69.07, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,322.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 63.6% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

