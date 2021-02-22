Boosted Finance (BOOST) Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $329,909.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boosted Finance token can currently be bought for $37.57 or 0.00069007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.88 or 0.00490193 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00068579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00088349 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00060618 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.94 or 0.00538059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00072965 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00027674 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

