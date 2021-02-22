Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Acquired by Aperture Investors LLC

Aperture Investors LLC increased its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,646 shares during the quarter. Boot Barn comprises approximately 2.8% of Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Aperture Investors LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Boot Barn worth $16,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1,580.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter.

BOOT stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.18. The stock had a trading volume of 12,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,767. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $62.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.87 and a 200 day moving average of $39.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $302.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $31,772.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,225 shares of company stock valued at $9,666,973 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.46.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

