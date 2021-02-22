Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Acquired by Aperture Investors LLC

Aperture Investors LLC increased its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,646 shares during the quarter. Boot Barn comprises approximately 2.8% of Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Aperture Investors LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Boot Barn worth $16,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1,580.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter.
BOOT stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.18. The stock had a trading volume of 12,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,767. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $62.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.87 and a 200 day moving average of $39.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07.
In other Boot Barn news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $31,772.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,225 shares of company stock valued at $9,666,973 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.46.
Boot Barn Company Profile
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
