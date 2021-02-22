Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Shares Down 10%

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) was down 10% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.48 and last traded at $8.56. Approximately 771,130 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,192,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BQ shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Boqii in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on Boqii in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of Boqii by 154.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 455,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 276,350 shares in the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boqii in the third quarter worth about $1,440,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Boqii during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boqii in the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boqii in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boqii (NYSE:BQ)

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

