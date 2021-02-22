Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Shares Down 10%

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) was down 10% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.48 and last traded at $8.56. Approximately 771,130 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,192,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BQ shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Boqii in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on Boqii in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.66.
About Boqii (NYSE:BQ)
Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.
Read More: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for Boqii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boqii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.