BoringDAO Market Cap Tops $24.02 Million (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One BoringDAO token can now be bought for $406.34 or 0.00808013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BoringDAO has a total market capitalization of $24.02 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BoringDAO has traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BoringDAO alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $239.67 or 0.00476584 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00069549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00085172 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.34 or 0.00553478 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00055662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00072240 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 53.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000419 BTC.

BoringDAO Token Profile

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,116 tokens. The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

BoringDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BoringDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoringDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.