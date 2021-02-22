BOScoin Market Cap Reaches $929,344.91 (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One BOScoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $929,344.91 and approximately $2,048.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BOScoin has traded up 17.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BOScoin Token Profile

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Token Trading

BOScoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

