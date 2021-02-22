Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.80

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.80 and last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 92442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 15,868 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BIF)

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

