Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.80

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.80 and last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 92442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%.
Boulder Growth & Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BIF)
Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.
