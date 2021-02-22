Bp Plc Buys New Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Bp Plc acquired a new position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $85,956.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,956.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total transaction of $131,454,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $131,454,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 827,064 shares of company stock valued at $296,410,914. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Roku from $200.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie boosted their price target on Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Roku from $275.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.74.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $467.31 on Monday. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $486.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $414.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -556.32 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

