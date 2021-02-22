Bp Plc Cuts Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Bp Plc lowered its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,696 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 22.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,086,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $897,886,000 after buying an additional 1,133,244 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,481,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 482,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,908,000 after purchasing an additional 190,457 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 20.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 843,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,960,000 after purchasing an additional 141,120 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,878,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,222,021,000 after purchasing an additional 138,390 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVB opened at $178.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $229.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 68.09%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.81.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

