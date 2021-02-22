Bp Plc Cuts Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Bp Plc cut its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 92.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,853 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 309,781 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 628.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

EOG opened at $62.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.00 and its 200-day moving average is $46.91. The stock has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of -120.21 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $77.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

