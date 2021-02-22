Bp Plc Decreases Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bp Plc trimmed its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,061 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 349.0% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 327.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in General Mills by 80.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $56.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.06. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

