Bp Plc Decreases Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Bp Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,011 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 45,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,922,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 13,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.92.

PEG opened at $57.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

