Bp Plc Decreases Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Bp Plc lessened its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,269 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in RingCentral by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in RingCentral by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. grew its position in RingCentral by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in RingCentral by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $427.39 on Monday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.85 and a 1-year high of $449.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $393.58 and its 200 day moving average is $321.94. The company has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -347.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, insider Praful Shah sold 12,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.21, for a total value of $5,150,934.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,299 shares in the company, valued at $82,907,012.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 23,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total value of $8,022,764.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,205,229.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 155,195 shares of company stock valued at $55,038,088. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on RingCentral from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on RingCentral from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.17.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

