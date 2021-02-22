Bp Plc Has $1.17 Million Stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Bp Plc decreased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,735 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EDU. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 24.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EDU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.56.

Shares of EDU opened at $192.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of 81.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.42 and its 200-day moving average is $164.54. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.01 and a fifty-two week high of $199.74.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

