Bp Plc Has $1.20 Million Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Bp Plc decreased its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,601 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VFC. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. OTR Global upgraded shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.18.

NYSE:VFC opened at $80.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of -618.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.88.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 73.13%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

