Bp Plc Has $1.39 Million Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Bp Plc trimmed its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,693 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Carrier Global by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management raised its stake in Carrier Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 28.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 2.0% during the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock opened at $37.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.04. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lowered Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

