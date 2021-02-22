Bp Plc Has $1.42 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bp Plc trimmed its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,473 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 57,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $76.71 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $79.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,095.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Consumer Edge raised shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.56.

In other Sysco news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 550,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $40,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,072,292 shares of company stock worth $78,225,483 over the last 90 days. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

