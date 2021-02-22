Bp Plc Has $1.42 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bp Plc trimmed its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,473 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 57,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Sysco stock opened at $76.71 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $79.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,095.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73.
SYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Consumer Edge raised shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.56.
In other Sysco news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 550,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $40,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,072,292 shares of company stock worth $78,225,483 over the last 90 days. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Sysco Company Profile
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.
Recommended Story: Return On Assets
Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.