Bp Plc Invests $1.31 Million in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Bp Plc acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 157,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,852,000 after purchasing an additional 12,079 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,699,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,588,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $12,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,761,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 163,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $19,987,875.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,281,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 542,981 shares of company stock valued at $73,279,877 over the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTON shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

PTON opened at $139.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,995.86 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.93 and its 200-day moving average is $117.01.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

