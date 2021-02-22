Bp Plc Lowers Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Bp Plc trimmed its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,537 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Corteva by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Corteva by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 0.4% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 71,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Corteva by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Corteva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Shares of CTVA opened at $45.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $45.86. The company has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

