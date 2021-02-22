Bp Plc Lowers Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Bp Plc lessened its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,953 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFS. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 103.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AJO LP increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 156.2% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $93.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.48 and a 200-day moving average of $73.17. The firm has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $100.96.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at $12,961,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.39.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.