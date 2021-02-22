Bp Plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Bp Plc reduced its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 50.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,804 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at $211,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

WY opened at $34.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $35.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.34 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

