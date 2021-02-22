Bp Plc Reduces Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Bp Plc cut its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,946 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,754 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 1.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group raised their target price on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Compass Point reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.06.

Shares of FRC opened at $166.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.86 and its 200 day moving average is $130.95. The company has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $70.06 and a 12-month high of $167.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

