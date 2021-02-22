Bp Plc Reduces Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Bp Plc cut its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,637 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 691.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 49.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 17.4% in the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 38,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,102,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $261.77 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $205.20 and a 12-month high of $328.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $269.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,745.02 and a beta of 0.21.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.29.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

